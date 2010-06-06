A fox floating down the Thames on a plank of wood was rescued before she found herself all at sea.

The adrift vixen appeared to have leapt onto the makeshift raft escaping from an attacker, according to the RSPCA.

An officer from the animal charity managed to catch up with the fox and bring her to shore, with the help of the London Fire Brigade.

The RSPCA’s Mark Hanley, who came to her aid on Tuesday [Oct 24], said: “Someone on a houseboat called us after spotting the fox stranded on a plank of wood used by workmen to work on the boats.

“When I arrived the tide was in and I wasn’t sure how deep the water was.