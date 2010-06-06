These stunning photos show a championship-winning pumpkin carver’s spookily real jack-o’-lanterns – which sell for as much as £500.

Simon McMinnis, 40, has spent over a decade chiselling his incredible Halloween lanterns, which feature famous faces such as Boris Johnson and Piers Mogan.

The self-employed tiler began carving pumpkins in 2009 as an outlet for his creativity – after growing a squash weighing 158kg in his back garden.

And he went on to clinch both a British national award and an international title for his amazing vegetable-based crafting skills.

He now sells around 75 of the extremely lifelike sculptures each spooky season,