The fiancée of a star hockey player who died when his throat was slashed as he played a game has paid tribute to her “sweet angel”.

Emotional Ryan Wolfe said she would miss Adam Johnson, 29, “forever” and “always” following his death on Saturday (Oct 28) in a ‘freak accident’.

The Nottingham Panthers player, who previously starred in the NHL, suffered the fatal injury to his neck during a collision with Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave.

Shocking footage posted on social media showed the sportsman being helped up off the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena following the clash with blood staining his shirt.

He received emergency medical care and was then rushed to hospital but later died from his wounds.