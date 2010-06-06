By Dean Murray

A creepy device has been launched that gives AI a realistic face.

Wehead takes text-based artificial intelligence platforms and gives them expressions and a voice.

The desktop Wehead GPT model, set for first deliveries this month, works with the popular Chat GPT AI tool.

Wehead takes text-based artificial intelligence platforms and gives realistic AI faces expressions and a voice (Pix via SWNS)

Equipped with ultra high-definition LED screens, users can choose from a range of faces, which move their lips as they speak.

A motorised neck replicates “natural movements” to make the device “more approachable and relatable”.

Wehead say the units offer a range of uses, including as an AI educator for children, an assistant for people with disabilities, or a personalised news host.

The company also suggest it can form digital clones of celebrities and people you love.

Early adopters can buy Wehead GPT for £3,900 to buy or rent for £160 a month.

The firm say “Wehead GPT is the first AI device designed for tech enthusiasts and their families to offer a human-friendly way to interact with AI-generated people through natural, face-to-face conversations.

“This innovative device transcends traditional AI interactions by enabling users to maintain eye contact with an AI person and engage non-verbally, offering a more emotional and intuitive experience.”

