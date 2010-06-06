By Samuel Wightwick

This is the amazing moment a mouse hopped right up to a wildlife photographer to pose for pictures.

Jeffery Cassiers, 39, couldn’t believe his luck when the playful rodent approached him while on a family holiday in Norway.

As he and his family were walking back to their rented cabin after a visit to the lake, they noticed the tiny creature coming closer to them.

Jeffery Cassiers couldn’t believe his luck when the playful mouse approached him while on a family holiday in Norway (Pix via SWNS)

Jeffery, from De Panne in Belgium, said: “I spotted the mouse coming from the bushes and it seemed to keep getting closer and closer so I laid down on my belly to get the perfect shots.

“I’m no mouse expert so I’m not sure if its normal for mice to come up to people.

“I’ve never encountered a mouse before so that was quite a unique moment for me especially as it came nearer and nearer which provided me with the excellent shots I could take.”

Jeffery takes photos of wildlife as a hobby between his day job of running a vape shop six days a week.

He described his encounter with the mouse as his greatest wildlife moment of the year.

He explained: “Normally when I go out to shoot pictures, you’re looking out for animals and it’s hard to find them.

“Even if you do find them they’re mostly shy when they notice you they run or fly away.

“This was the first time that something walked towards me, that’s why it was so unique to me with the cute little mouse.

“We all had a lot of fun with this moment.”

