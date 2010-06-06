A pet dog threw a tantrum to get his owner to play his favourite TV show on the iPad.

Chelsea Lim, 24, was watching a Korean drama on her iPad when pet dog Moji attacked the screen to get her to play Bluey.

A video shows Moji, a Shiatzu, scratching the screen of the iPad until Chelsea changes the program to the popular Aussie animated series.

Chelsea, a marketing employee in Manila, Philippines, said: “My dog knew that the iPad I was using is also the he uses to watch Bluey.

“When he saw I was watching a Korean drame, he started scratching his paws digging on my iPad.