A mum who lost two fingers in a freak accident says she is now being “harassed” online by a fetish community.

Natasha Baggett, 31, claims she receives regular messages online from people who “cut off their own fingers” and “get sexual kicks” from her disability.

She lost two fingers in a woodwork accident in May 2019, and says she has faced harassment online since.

After losing her middle and index fingers and the top of her thumb on her right hand, Natasha quickly adapted to life with just eight digits and was even given a robotic hand through her insurance.

Mum-of-five Natasha,