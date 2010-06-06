A couple are child-free so they can prioritise experiences over everything – and say they don’t want to “miss out” on adventures by having kids.

Helene Sula, 36, and her husband, Michael, 36, are intentionally child-free and consider themselves as DINKS – which stands for ‘dual income no kids’.

The couple grew up Catholic in Dallas, Texas, US, and after getting married had considered children as the next step.

But they realised they didn’t want to “miss out” on experiences after going to Tomorrowland festival.

Helene and Michael, who run a travel blog together, didn’t have a “calling” for children and said it didn’t feel “right”