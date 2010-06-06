This is the cute moment a puppy braved the high winds of Storm Babet.

Cocker spaniel Mylo, one, stood strong as the gusts blew on Balmedie beach, north of Aberdeen.

Owner Euan Duff, a camera operator, videoed the dog during a walk on Thursday (19/10).

He said he went out despite the bad weather as Mylo and his other cocker spaniel Poppy, four, would have gone “crazy”.

The 34-year-old, from Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, said: “The girls are two working spaniels.

“They are very good with the weather. If you don’t take them out they go crazy.

“It was rainy and windy but we were on the sand dunes where we were well protected.