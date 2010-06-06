Meet the man who doesn’t own a pair of shoes after going barefoot for more than a decade – even when walking around mountains.

Robin Greenfield, 37, was inspired to ditch his trainers in 2008 when he joined a university trip travelling across New Zealand and noticed one of his course leaders walking around barefoot.

Robin was “intrigued” and started walking barefoot with him – which he said was a “natural draw and felt amazing”.

From 2011, Robin went barefoot full-time and started strolling around the supermarket, the high street and even mountains without any footwear.

Robin often has to bandage up his own feet due to standing on glass but that hasn’t put him off.