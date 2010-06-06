A recovered addict is hand building his family home with his kids – and says moving to a remote homestead has made him a “better” husband and dad.

Andy Robert, 33, had always wanted to raise his family in the woods after growing up in a similar environment.

But he struggled so badly with alcohol and cannabis addiction, his wife, Carlos, 38, and three children moved from North Carolina to Northern Michigan without him.

Determined to become a “good man” Andy got himself sober and moved down to join them six months later and began to restore his marriage.

After saving up,