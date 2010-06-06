A couple bought a 100-year-old abandoned school for $175k to live in and raise their children.

Stacie Grissom, 32, and her husband, Sean Wilson, 34, an orthopedic surgeon, purchased the former school in August 2021 after moving back to Franklin, Indiana, US, from New York City.

Stacie said she had always wanted to live in a quirky home but never anticipated buying a school – complete with four classrooms and a cloakroom.

The couple plan to turn the 4,000 square foot building into a four-bedroom home with two bathrooms, a kitchen and living space.

Stacie says renovations have been a challenge but she hopes to move in with her husband and two children –