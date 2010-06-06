A schoolboy got a fish hook stuck in his ear in a “bizarre” accident – during his first-ever trip.

But Joel Doyle, 13, has not been put off – and is looking forward to going fishing again.

The teen was out in Christchurch, Dorset when a friend cast his line backwards – and hooked the lure straight through his ear.

Sister Lynsey Pooke, 27, and mum Lorraine Hanley, 58, rushed Joel to hospital with the hook and a plastic fish dangling from his head.

The doctor had to “pierce” the “distressed” boy’s ear and used pliers to remove the items.

Lorraine,