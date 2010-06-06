By Laura Elvin

A tiger put up a fight when local people tried to trap it in a net – and under a sheet – after it “terrorised” villages.

A video shows men trying to trap the three-year-old wild animal in a sugarcane field, while the big cat snaps back.

According to a local source, villagers had complained to the forest department about this tiger, which was straying close to homes.

The nets and sheets did not trap the creature, which was eventually brought down by a tranquiliser dart, fired by Dr Daksh Gangwar from Pilibhit Forest Reserve.

The tussle happened in Jamunia Khaspur village in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh on October 17.