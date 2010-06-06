A unmedicated mum gave birth in just 40 seconds when her baby “shot out” – because of a medical rarity.

Cianna Gonzalez, 24, experienced the Ferguson reflex, when the body ‘expels’ a child.

Also known as the fetal ejection reflex, it is often seen in home births – but rarely in a medical setting.

Stay-at-home mum Cianna, from Philadelphia, says she felt her son “descending” without control.

And he just slipped out after a three-hour labour – where he was caught by a midwife.

Cianna said: “I felt him descending. I was screaming ‘he’s coming’.

“My baby shot out completely voluntarily.