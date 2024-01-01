A mum is warning other parents after she kissed her daughter while wearing a lip-plumping gloss – and gave her a “red burn”.

Sarah Davies, 41, applied the Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength lipgloss on February 1, before taking her daughter, Ava Davies Spurr, eight, to a spa themed birthday party.

Two hours after putting on the gloss and forgetting she was wearing it, Sarah gave Ava a kiss on her cheek and was shocked when a red mark immediately appeared – with a clear lip mark.

The mum-of-one washed the product off with water and went straight to her local chemist – who advised her to apply Sudocrem and gave Ava antihistamines.

Ava Davies Spurr, 8. (Pix via SWNS)

Luckily the mark went down and Ava has been left with no lasting damage but Sarah wants to see clearer warnings about the risk plumping glosses.

Sarah, a health care assistant, from Brighton, East Sussex, said: “I have only used it a couple of times – it burns when you put it on.

“It does really work.

“I didn’t feel any product on my lips and I kissed Ava on the cheek.

“It immediately came up red.

“It was like a topical burning.

“I saw a lip mark and realised what it was.”

The Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lipgloss. (Pix via SWNS)

Sarah Davies, 41 and her daughter, Ava Davies Spurr, 8. (Pix via SWNS)

Sarah had bought the product over Christmas to try out – and said she didn’t see the warnings about the dangers to children as she had thrown the packaging away.

She said: “It’s common sense.

“I just didn’t think after two hours it would still do that.”

The capsicum in the lip gloss creates a burning sensation to plump the lips and does include an ingredients list in the packaging.

It says not use the product anywhere but your lips and to keep away from children.

When Sarah saw the red mark after kissing her daughter she acted quickly.

Sarah said: “Within a minute it was hot to the touch.

“She said it was burning.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to blister.

“If that was a newborn baby it could have been awful.”

The “red burn” on Ava’s face. (Pix via SWNS)

Sarah said Ava has been left with a little bit of redness on the cheeks but is OK.

She would like to clearer labelling on Too Faced and similar products packaging on their websites.

She said: “I’m not the only idiot.

“It needs to be clearer labels.

“If I can do it, anyone can.

“I’m not going to use it again.”

Too Faced said: “While most customers use this product without any issues, skin sensitivities vary from person to person, we suggest reviewing the Lip Injection Lip Gloss and its ingredients with your health care provider to determine if it’s suitable for your use.”