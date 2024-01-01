A woman spends up to £100 per period each month on “treats” to get her through.

Emily Rae Baker, 31, says she experiences “rough” periods which cause her whole body to “shut down”.

She’s currently in the process of getting her painful periods investigated – and has been placed on a 52-week waiting list for a gynaecologist.

As motivation and reward for getting through it each month, she’ll treat herself to anything she fancies during – and after.

Emily Rae Baker, who rewards herself with ‘treats’ to help her get through her periods. (Pix via SWNS)

She doesn’t budget – and says her daily treat can be anything from a £5 coffee to a £100 item of clothing.

Emily, a professional dancer from Derby, Derbyshire, said: “When your period is tough and you feel like the devil is in your body – it can be a little silver lining to treat yourself afterwards.

“I suffer quite badly with my periods – they’re quite intense.

“My way of getting through my period is promising myself little treats and rewards.

“You’re not going to see me pull up in a £5k Range Rover any time soon, but I don’t focus too much on budgeting for it.”

In December 2024, Emily came up with the idea of treating herself to gifts after each period, while working in Dubai.

During the five-day interval, she spent £100 on luggage, New Balance trainers and a tracksuit from Boohoo.

But she says the gifts don’t always have to be lavish – as sometimes she’ll just fancy a freshly-made coffee, scented candles, or hot water bottle, often costing £5-7.

“I’m not flashy – I like doing wholesome things as well, like taking myself out for a meal,” she said.

“I’m definitely not advising everyone to go out and spend loads of money.

“It doesn’t have to be a big present and you can live within your means – it could be something as small as a Starbucks.”

Emily says she’s always suffered from painful periods – but is currently unsure why.

She feels like her body goes into “full shutdown,” and getting out to buy her treats is motivation enough to leave the house.

“With my job as a dancer, it’s rough,” she added.

“I suffer really badly with stomach pain, and it’s just nice to know you’ve got that little treat coming.”

For her February cycle, Emily plans to spend up to £100 on a fine-line tattoo of a quote on her right arm and hand.

She’s been wanting to treat herself to the design since following the artist on TikTok, and finally feels ready to take the plunge.

“As a dancer, I can’t really have naff tattoos,” Emily said.

“I’d wanted this fine line tattoo for a long time – I found an artist on TikTok, got chatting to her, and loved her work.

“So I thought: ‘I’m going to book it as my February treat.’

“It’s my little silver lining.

“I won’t say what the quote is – but it’s very close to my heart and a daily reminder to just keep being me.”

A LIST OF EMILY’S ‘PERIOD TREATS’:

A blanket

Some scented candles

New Balance trainers

A tracksuit

A new pair of glasses

Starbucks coffee

A fine-line tattoo