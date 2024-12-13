A grandmother crocheted adorable festive hats for tiny babies spending Christmas in NICU.

The babies at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital were treated to the handmade gift on December 13, 2024.

Babies in NICU at Cleveland Clinic wear adorable crocheted festive hats made by the Grandma of a former clinic baby, December 13 2024. (Pix via SWNS)

Babies in NICU at Cleveland Clinic wear adorable crocheted festive hats made by the Grandma of a former clinic baby (Pix via SWNS)

The woman is the grandma of one of the clinic’s graduates – and knows the challenges of having a baby in NICU.

She crocheted festive themed hats and the babies were even visited by Santa for their pyjama party.

Therese Razzante, NICU family support specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said: “Traditions like these create precious memories and remind families they’re surrounded by a team that cares deeply for them and their little ones.

“It’s truly heart-warming to see the smiles on parents’ faces as we celebrate with them.”

Babies in NICU at Cleveland Clinic wear adorable crocheted festive hats made by the Grandma of a former clinic baby (Pix via SWNS)

Babies in NICU at Cleveland Clinic wear adorable crocheted festive hats made by the Grandma of a former clinic baby (Pix via SWNS)

The parents and caregivers helped the little ones get into their festive pyjamas and hats.

‘Santa Jim’, who is also a respiratory therapist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s made his annual visit to the NICU, spreading warmth and cheer —a tradition he has upheld for more than a decade.

The clinic said their annual traditions are one of the ways the team tries to normalise the NICU environment.