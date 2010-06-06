By Leo Black

A couple drove 86 miles with snow in the back for their truck to show it to their great-grandchild for the first time.

Russ Furse and Carol Nelson filled their pickup truck and drove almost two hours so the tot could see snow.

Russ and Carol had recently become great-grandparents for the third time after their grandson Alex Chavers, 31, and his fiancé Jesse Rood, 25, had their third child.

They had planned to visit their grandson and his family so when it snowed they decided to bring it to them.

Russ Furse and Carol Nelson filled their pickup truck and drove almost two hours so their great grandson Carter Chavers could see snow (Pix via SWNS)

Russ, a retired police lieutenant, drove from Lake Arrowhead in California, USA, to Huntington Beach in California with their pickup truck full of snow.

Jesse, a stay-at-home mum, said: : “It filled about 75% of the bed of the pickup truck, so we guess about 600-700lbs of snow.

“The baby had never seen the snow before and they were coming to visit us anyways so they brought it down for all the kids to play.”

Carter, then one, and his siblings Jacob and Adam Chavers, then 10 and 9, had a blast.

Jesse added: “All the kids absolutely loved it.

“They all were playing snowball fight, running around we even built a mini snowman. Carter was feeling the snow and was amazed by it.

“He was laughing and ended up even throwing a little snowball at his big brothers.”

