By Samuel Wightwick
A dog was rescued after getting lodged inside a car engine.
Nova, a two-year-old weimaraner, had wedged herself deep into the engine area of a ’67 Chevy Nova after chasing a cat into the cramped space.
The American Humane Society (AHS) were called to the scene near 67th Ave. and Camelback Rd. in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.
After about 15 minutes of working to ensure her limbs were free, the rescuers were able to gently pull the 49-pound dog to safety.
AHS Field Operations Manager Ruthie Jesus said that during her 10 years working in the field, only one other dog had been stuck in a car engine but never a full-sized dog like Nova.
Straight after being released, the initially scared dog instantly became happy, wagging her tail in appreciation of her rescuers.
After a few days of medical observation, Nova received her spay surgery and is now up for adoption.
This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.