Han Solo’s blaster from the original Star Wars film is up for auction.

Los Angeles-based Studio Auctions’ claim the prop weapon is the finest, complete version ever brought to market and could fetch at least $2.5m.

The company say the futuristic space gun was used by Harrison Ford’s character in 1977’s Episode IV – A New Hope.

Studio Auctions’ CEO, Brad Teplitsky said the blaster came from a consignor that contacted him after hearing him on a radio broadcast discussing a recently disqualified replica Han Solo blaster.

He explains: “I met the consignor with a little trepidation. I mean, we’d just done months of backflips trying to authenticate a blaster that didn’t pass muster and was proven to be just a very good replica.

“The upside was, we’d become intimately aware of many nuanced “tells” in knock-offs. So, examining this new blaster made it immediately clear that it exhibited none of those disqualifying hallmarks or features.”

“Once I saw the supporting paperwork and provenance, my heart leapt into my throat. So, we set about doing our diligence in authenticating the prop. The case supporting this blaster just grew and grew.”

The prop comes with “impeccable documentary provenance” and Studio Auctions says it has been authenticated by the person who designed it, Academy Award Winner, Roger Christian and by Jason Joyner, considered by many to be the foremost expert on Star Wars props.

The blaster was constructed using an actual antique German pistol, a 9mm Mauser C96, as the base.

Roger Christian said: “I have seen several purported Han Solo Blasters over the years which I could not authenticate. This is the first blaster I have seen that is consistent with the features of my original and with documentation to back it up which bears the serial number on this Mauser.”

Marc Wanamaker, Film Historian, Consultant to the Academy and 20th Century Studios, adds: “This is one of the most iconic props to come to auction in the last 10 years and should fetch at least $2.5m at auction.”

The sale is online from 10 May at Studio Auctions.