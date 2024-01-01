A man who claims to have the world’s oldest cat says she has just celebrated her 30th birthday – complete with a cake with her face on.

Leslie Greenhough, 70, believes his tortoiseshell moggy, Millie, who was born in 1995, is currently the oldest living feline.

The moggy was first owned by Leslie’s late wife, Paula, 55, who first got Millie in 1995 – when the kitten was three months old.

Leslie said the cat’s long life is down to “lots of treats” including “cuddles on the sofa” and Buxton water.

And to celebrate three decades, Leslie decided to a get a cake made with her face on complete with 30 candles.

A big fan of attention, Millie starts her day “messing” about with Leslie before jumping up onto his knee to sit on the back of the sofa in the sun.

Leslie, a former storekeeper, from Stockport, said: “It was a fantastic day, it is such an achievement that she has turned 30.

“I had a birthday cake made with her face on. It was such a hot day she was licking all the cream off.

“My life ambition is to get her in the Guinness Book of records, but I can’t prove her age.

“The only person who can do that is my late wife who sadly died five years ago.”

A man who claims to have the world’s oldest cat says she has just celebrated her 30th birthday – complete with a cake with her face on (Pix via SWNS)

Leslie met his wife on plenty on the dating site Plenty Of Fish in 2012, and he was introduced to Millie after he over heard her ‘meowing’ in the background of the calls.

The couple got engaged in 2013 on Valentine’s Day and married two years later in 2014.

Leslie had owned a cat once before as a child, named Blackie, but hadn’t had a pet in several decades, until meeting Millie.

He said: “Blackie used to follow me everywhere she was born in a paper mill and such a sweet thing.

“Millie was such a sweet cat when I first met her.

“Over the years Millie was bullied by other cats the her neighbourhood, so she stopped going out and became more of an indoor cat.

“She’s developed a cautious attitude – she’s very shy.

“I think that’s helped her live longer.”

The cat is called Millie (Pix via SWNS)

Leslie’s wife Paula sadly passed away four years ago, in 2020, after contracting Covid-19.

His wife’s passing also affected Millie, who struggled to eat after losing her owner.

He said: “It was incredibly difficult on both of us.

“Millie and I had bonded before she died, she would sit on my lap and my wife said she could see how much the cat loved me.

“I think Millie knew my wife wasn’t well.

“Millie wouldn’t eat anything at first, I used to give her prawns and chicken, but over time she’s back to eating cat food.”

Now 30, Leslie credits Millie’s longevity to 12pm wake-up calls, Buxton water and a diet of prawn and salmon.

“She keeps herself to herself, she will wake up around dinner time and I will mess about her with for 30 minutes”, Leslie said

“She only drinks Buxton water and has a diet of salmon, prawns, chicken and tuna.

“Millie likes to do her own thing, I will find her either asleep behind the sofa or asleep in my bed.

“Sometimes she will play out in the garden – a cat is a cat really.”