A single mum who shares a duplex with a single dad says they have the benefits of roommates without having to live together.

Kelsey Will, 32, moved into the duplex, in Cleveland, Ohio, US, in June 2024 – after her relationship with the father of her daughter ended in December 2021.

She was greeted by her friendly neighbour, Tom, 34, who left a note on her door saying he was looking forward to meeting her.

A few days later, Tom – who is also a single parent – was playing soccer outside with his children so Kelsey and her daughter went out to join them and they got chatting.

Kelsey Will. (Pix via SWNS)

Kelsey says she Tom hit it off so well they’ve become “roommates that don’t live together”.

Tom will often help out with any DIY that needs doing, take the bins out and Kelsey will help with his daughter’s hair and even pop her pimples.

Kelsey, a social media management business owner, said: “I found this duplex, it was affordable and great.

“I didn’t know anything about Tom – it was a complete chance that we become such great friends.

“I knew he was going to be great when I came home and I had a welcome note on my door saying he was looking forward to meeting us.

“When I first found this duplex, I couldn’t have predicted that I’d be sharing it with another single parent and that he’d become such a meaningful friend in my life

“Tom and I are duplex housemates and built-in best friends. We have a strong bond and we look out for each other as single parents”

Kelsey introduced herself to Tom and started making small talk – before they realised they have lots in common – including sense of humour and parenting styles.

She said: “Our children were in the garden playing soccer and then we were making small talk.

“We all then went to the park together and we had a great time.

“After that, we haven’t necessarily made time to hang out but we will catch each other coming and going.

“If one of us needs help or is doing a shop we are always thinking about one another.”

Kelsey says their friendship blossomed after they both bonded over their parenting styles and similar humour.

She insists that their relationship is strictly platonic and says they have more of a brother and sister bond.

She said: “We have very similar personalities and humour – that is the hallmark of our friendship.

“To me, it feels like a sibling relationship and it is very natural and comfortable.

“From my point of view, the relationship is platonic and it is not romantic.

“That is not the vibe, I have never thought that he is catching feelings or anything like that.”

Tom, who Kelsey shares a duplex with. (Pix via SWNS)

Kelsey says Tom will help out with any DIY, they share bin duties and will pick up each other’s groceries if needed.

She said: “He will help out with any DIY that needs doing.

“If the kids want to hang out together we will all hang out together while the kids play.

“Other than that, we don’t hang out so much – we are there when we need each other,

“We text a lot and whenever I am coming in I will talk to him if he is sat out having a smoke.”

Kelsey says her friendship with Tom gives her the benefits of having a roommate without having a roommate and it is a great “life hack”.

She said: “We do things for each other as if we are roommates – we are built-in neighbour besties.

“If one of us needs, the other person is right there – we are always doing favours for each other.

“If my stuff breaks I can use his, if he needs milk or eggs or something I got him.

“One morning he had his daughter and it was picture day at her school.

“He didn’t know how to do her hair so she came over to my place at 7am so I did her hair.”