An artist has raked in $440k creating portraits of celebrities – by writing their name over and over again.

Jayce Hall, 29, is a professional word artist and draws impressive pictures of A-listers, animals and landscapes – only using words.

Each picture can take him up to 25 hours to complete, with the word or name written up to 10,000 times.

Jayce charges between $30 and $2k but says his most expensive one was The Call Of Duty piece, sold for $15k – and three charity pieces went for $150k.

Over the last two years he has drawn the likes of the Beatles, Post Malone, Lionel Messi, Travis Kelce and Whitney Houston.

He’s also done an Hawaiian Mountain range, a bulldog, a cow and a turtle.

Jayce, from Savannah, Georgia, US, said: “I wouldn’t say that I’m a natural artist, but I’ve got the drive, and it took a lot of time to tell my hand what my head wanted to do.

“I tried to figure out my own style and I think it’s really cool.

“I used to be interested in realistic drawings but I’m not that imaginative and I’m really good at replicating things.”

Jayce mainly focuses on portraits and has even drawn a piece for NBA star Stephen Curry and country singer Reba McEntire.

Jayce said: “When I have worked with celebrities they have been really good. Their reactions are always positive.

“I’ve actually become numb to how cool my art is. I’m grateful with anyone that rocks with my work.”

Jayce can write the same word up to 10,000 times to create a picture.

He used to count all the words – in 10 minute sections and add them up once finished.

He said: “Usually, mistakes are fixable. It’s rare I write a word wrong. When I do start over it can be depressing but most of the time it is fine.”

“It took me a while to get a writing muscle. This style for me is now more mentally impactful that physically.”

“I write over wrong words often and other letters can morph into one but I haven’t had many incidents like that.”

Jayce has a few favourite pieces.

He said: “I have a handful of favourites – one of them is the moon in 36 different languages.

“I went to a pop-up show and drew the moon and this lady who worked for NASA said it was really accurate which was super cool.

“This mountain in Hawaii called Diamond Head and is one of the first landscapes I have drawn and is close to my heart.”

