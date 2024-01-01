A doctor who spent £6k on a ‘solo wedding’ to mark the end of her PhD says she wants to throw one every year – just to celebrate life.

Dr. Aileen Delaney, 28, threw the extravagant bash for 130 guests in January 2024.

She hired out a stately home, band and photographer for the occasion – and rented an £880 gown for £88 on ByRotation.

Despite splashing thousands out for the do, Aileen wants to throw one every single year – and says her friends and family “now expect certain standards” from her parties.

Dr. Aileen Delaney at her graduation. (Pix via SWNS)

Aileen, a public engagement officer from Birmingham, said: “I want to set a precedent that people should be able to throw lavish parties for no reason.

“If I have a reason to throw a party again, I’ll do it – but I also want to do it just to celebrate myself, and life.

“When I threw my PhD party, I wanted everyone to take it seriously – now they know what to expect from me.”

Aileen started her PhD in physics at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, in October 2019.

Just six months in, her studies were interrupted by the pandemic and she was forced to work entirely from home.

The degree course lasted four years in total and Aileen says she struggled at times.

She wanted to mark the end of her course with something “bigger than a night out.”

“It was insane, but in the best way,” she added.

“I’d never been to a party like that before in my life.

“It might be my thing now, for the rest of my life – I’m that girl who throws the extravagant parties.”

Dr. Aileen Delaney. (Pix via SWNS)

Aileen’s party. (Pix via SWNS)

Aileen managed to pay for the party just by saving up her £2,100-per-month salary.

She forked out £1900 to hire Highbury Hall in Birmingham from 4pm until 1am, £700 for her band, £750 for her photographer and £1.2k on food for her guests.

The newly-qualified doctor is now hoping to be able to afford an expensive party every year.

“This party was so iconic – I want to do it every year, if I can afford it,” she said.

“I got all my professional photos finally printed, it’s been so nice to see them again.”

Aileen handed her thesis in on June 10, and held her party on the 15th.

Friends and family came down from London, Leeds and all over Ireland.

Aileen at her party. (Pix via SWNS)

Aileen’s party. (Pix via SWNS)

They were even greeted by a wedding-style ‘order of service’ sign – including welcome drinks at 4pm, band beginning at 9pm and evening snacks at 10pm.

Since the party, she’s had her thesis printed and bound – and wants to cover it in bits of mirrorball from her party.

She said: “I graduated in July, it’s lovely to feel free and not stressed.

“I found loads of mirrorball stuff from my party – I want to mirrorball my thesis.”

Six months after her party, Aileen is still “loving life as a single 28-year-old.”

While she hasn’t got a date set for her next party, she hopes to throw one in 2025.

Prices for Aileen’s 2024 party:

Venue – £1,900

Welcome drinks – £450

Band – £750

Food – £1,200

Evening food – £200

Dress – £88

Photographer – £750

Decor – £400

Makeup – £50

Giftboxes – £50 each

Homemade T-shirts – £100

Fake four-tier ‘wedding style cake’ – £100