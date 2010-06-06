By Ben Barry

A woman flew more than 2,000 miles just for a first date – and is already planning a second one.

Nicole Christine, 30, flew to Park City, Utah, USA, from Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, to meet a guy she matched on a high-end app.

She didn’t think he was interested in her but struck up a conversation and the pair started planning a date.

The man lives in California so they decided to meet in the middle in Park City, Utah, for a four-night date, to go skiing, out for dinner, and shopping.

Nicole said the date – one week after they matched – went “perfectly” and they are planning to keep dating.

The marketing director, from Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, said: “The date went perfectly, we had such a great time.

“It was a low-stakes, very transparent date.

“We didn’t want to be too focused on a specific outcome.

“There will be other trips in the future and we will continue to see each other casually.”

Nicole was scrolling down a dating app when she saw that a man she had known for nine years but hadn’t spoken to him in years had liked her profile.

She dropped him a message and the pair struck up a conversation.

Nicole said: “I didn’t think he liked me at all anymore but he showed me that he was interested.

“I responded and we started a conversation, we spoke about how we could meet up as he lives on the West Coast.”

The pair planned to meet in the middle and planned a four-night stay in Park City, Utah starting on January 31, 2024.

Nicole said: “He was having some construction work in his living space and said he would have to leave anyway.

“I travel anyway so I am always happy to hop on a plane.”

She had friends in the city so had also planned to see them if the date didn’t go to plan.

She said: “We picked a place with great amenities, we enjoyed the hot tub, skiing, and shopping.

“We had some great dinner reservations, I was also working remotely at the time so he would ski while I would work.

“We both had friends in the city too so we would have our first date and if it didn’t go well we would see friends.”

Nicole headed back to Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 4, 2024.

She said: “We really enjoyed each other’s company, we went out for food, skiing, and enjoyed the hot tub.

“It went by so quickly, it was like having a normal life but in a picturesque town.

“I did not have to revert to any second plans, we left feeling like we had done exactly what we wanted.”

Nicole said the pair have agreed to see each other again but see other people due to the long distance.

She said: “With long distance, there is not an option to get there quickly.

“We are going to continue to see each other but we are going to respect each other and see each other when the time is right.”

