By Dean Murray

NASA is seeking ‘Martians’ for a new mission.

The U.S. space agency has put out a call for applicants to participate in its next simulated one-year Mars surface mission.

The role listing released Friday (16 Feb), entitled ‘Martians Wanted’, is for the upcoming CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) mission.

This sees a four-person volunteer crew living and working inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat based at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Artist impression of a Mars colony. (Pix via SWNS)

Scheduled to kick off in spring 2025, the second of three planned ground-based missions aims to help inform the agency’s plans for human exploration of the Red Planet.

The habitat, called the Mars Dune Alpha, simulates the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

Crew tasks include simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop growth.

A view of the CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) 3D-printed habitat based at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. (Pix via SWNS)

NASA say they are looking for “healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers, 30-55 years old, and proficient in English for effective communication between crewmates and mission control.”

Furthermore applicants “should have a strong desire for unique, rewarding adventures and interest in contributing to NASA’s work to prepare for the first human journey to Mars.”

However, check your resume before applying, as volunteers will need to meet standard astronaut candidate applicant requirements.

This can include a master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science or a minimum of one thousand hours piloting an aircraft.

NASA have previously stated an aim for human landings on Mars by the mid-2030s.

The deadline for applicants is 2 April.

