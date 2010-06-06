A Marilyn Monroe impersonator sick of potential dates making lewd comments and asking for sexy pictures says she doesn’t dress up to ‘fulfil a fantasy’.

Talented Isabella Bliss, 36, is a burlesque dancer, comic, singer and writer alongside her role as the iconic sex symbol.

But she says most suitors can’t look past her blonde bombshell looks – which has made it hard to find a partner.

Isabella says some men make crude jokes while others think she’ll likely be self-obsessed and a narcissist due to the perception of Monroe’s personality.

Unmarried and without children, Isabella, from Basildon, Essex, blames her love life struggles on her job.