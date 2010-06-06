A Marilyn Monroe impersonator sick of potential dates making lewd comments and asking for sexy pictures says she doesn’t dress up to ‘fulfil a fantasy’.

Talented Isabella Bliss, 36, is a burlesque dancer, comic, singer and writer alongside her role as the iconic sex symbol.

But she says most suitors can’t look past her blonde bombshell looks – which has made it hard to find a partner.

Isabella says some men make crude jokes while others think she’ll likely be self-obsessed and a narcissist due to the perception of Monroe’s personality.

Unmarried and without children, Isabella, from Basildon, Essex, blames her love life struggles on her job.

Interested in this story?

Buy our content