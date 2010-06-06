A woman who grew up in an Amish community with 18 siblings revealed how she didn’t cut her hair or take a shower for 19 years.

Lizzie Ens, 38, grew up in a strict Amish community surrounded by her brothers and sisters but always felt she “didn’t belong”.

She didn’t have any electricity, running water and had to sew all her own clothes and wasn’t allowed to cut her hair.

Lizzie left aged 19 when her boyfriend at the time, from another Amish community, escaped himself and helped her do the same.

She left with just $20 and got a job as a dishwasher so she could integrate into modern society.