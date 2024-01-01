By Samuel Wightwick

This cute clip shows a young deer and rabbit playing together – like a real-life Bambi and Thumper.

The pair, who resemble the characters from the famous Disney film, greet each other by bumping noses.

The deer then hits its hooves against the floor to get the rabbits attention before licking its head with affection.

The video was shot in Coos Bay, Oregon.

People reacted to the footage on TikTok, where it has received more than 12,000 likes.

One commenter said: “Bambi and Thumper!”

Bambi, a deer, and Thumper, a rabbit, are best friends in the 1942 Disney film.