By Dean Murray

The precision flying skills of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration flying team are shown in these jaw-dropping pictures.

The team conducted a so-called “photo chase” over Navy Air Facility El Centro, California, on 26 February – a chance for their skills to be caught on camera.

Pilots can be seen carrying out show-stopping manoeuvres in their F-16C Fighting Falcon supersonic fighter jets, including Top Gun-like inversions.

The Thunderbirds perform precision aerial displays to demonstrate the capabilities of the Air Force’s high performance aircraft.

The team say they perform all around the world to “display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents.”

