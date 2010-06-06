By Leo Black

A pet rooster climbs into his owner’s bed every morning to wake him up at 7am.

A video shows Rourou the rooster clattering down the hallway, jumping on the sofa and on its owner’s bed to let out an ear-splitting crow.

Owner Qi Wentong adopted Rourou, three, after his previous owner fell ill.

Rourou has been living with Qi in Tangshan in China’s Heibei Province and is allowed to roam freely around the house.

