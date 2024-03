By Samuel Wightwick

A man showed off his rapid reflexes – as he dodged a large snowfall from a roof.

The video filmed in Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province, China shows Jiang Kaixin waiting outside a building on February 7.

Suddenly, he is forced to sprint backwards, narrowly avoiding the large snowfall which tumbles from the roof above him.

