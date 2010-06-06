By Leo Black

A group of friends freaked out after a buffalo got too close for comfort at a safari park.

The group, international students from China, were spending the day at Alabama Safari Park in Hope Hull, USA, when the incident happened.

A videos shows the visitors feeding treats to a deer when a buffalo appeared out of nowhere.

The animal poked its huge head through the car window – sending the friends screaming in fear.

The video was filmed on March 27.

