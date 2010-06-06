A devout Christian left an angry note on a car parked outside his house – only to find out it belonged to a nun.

Darice Simpson, 29, placed the note, which read “move your s**tbox!”, on the window of the red vehicle.

But he soon ran to remove it when he spotted a nun walking back to the car.

Darice said the nun, who wasn’t named, took the note with good humour.

Darice, a sauté cook and devout Christian, said: “I was sitting outside cleaning my shoes and I saw the car parked outside.

“I understand that I don’t own the street and that it’s not illegal,