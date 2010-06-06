A heavily tattooed lawyer who hid her inkings for years now proudly shows them off and refuses to wear suits to help “humanise” the profession.

Alice Stephenson, 42, has always loved tattoos and has ink covering her right arm, neck, chest and back.

She was constantly told she “wouldn’t be employable” and it was “unprofessional” and felt forced to hide them for three years while working at law firms.

But the mum-of-three, wanted to be her “authentic self” and took the plunge to set up her own law firm, Plume.

Now she has ditched the suits and shows off her ink with pride to help “humanise” lawyers.