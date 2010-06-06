A baby has spent half of his life in leg casts after he was born with his feet – turned inward.

Baby Malakai Kade Sanders, four months, has spent the first eight weeks of his life in casts to straighten out his little legs.

Parents Kayla McHugh and Trai Jayden Sanders, both 27, found out their son had club foot, also known as Talipes, at 20 weeks pregnant.

Club foot is a deformity in which an infant’s foot or feet are turned inward.

Mum Kayla said her “heart sank” when doctors revealed the diagnosis.

She said: “It was extremely frightening,