An 11-year-old has set a new record for a youngest 10,000ft skydive – taking the title from his own aunt.

Tyler Love became the youngest person from Scotland ever to complete a 10k feet tandem dive – despite being afraid of heights.

And he took the record from his aunt Tammi, now 29, which she has held for the last 15 years – having done her jump when she was 14.

Skydiving runs in the family – his mum Kerri Anderson is also a keen skydiver and a qualified solo jumper.