By George Mathias

A painter who lost both of his arms in a motorbike accident has undergone a successful double arm transplant.

Raj Kumar underwent the 12-hour surgery on January 19 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, India, and doctors have only now revealed the results.

During the operation doctors reattached his nerves, veins, muscles, and skin to the donor limbs and he is set to be discharged soon.

He is reported to have had both limbs severed after “a train accident when he was riding on a cycle and had lost control”.

The arms were donated by deceased woman Meena Mehta, a former administrative head of a school in south Delhi, after she was declared brain dead.

A painter by trade, Kumar had been living with prosthetics arms before the surgery.

The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Mahesh Mangal, who heads the department of plastic and cosmetic surgery at the hospital.

