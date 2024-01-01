Meet the real life Santa’s little helpers – the siblings giving up their toys to help children less fortunate this Christmas.

Charlie Seymour, seven, and his little sister, Molly, four, told their mum and dad, Michelle, 36, and Alex, 39, they wanted to make sure other kids got their dream

Christmas presents too.

The pair had a clear out of their old toys and enlisted the help of the parents to sell them online on websites like Vinted and Facebook marketplace – to raise £100.

The siblings were told they could spend the funds on a day trip or new toys but insisted they wanted to give back to other children who don’t have as much.

Charlie, 7 with his sister Molly, 4. (Pix via SWNS)

They plan on spending the money on Christmas presents to show the true meaning of Christmas and Michelle says she’s so proud of her children – who have gone on to raise over £500.

Michelle, a personal assistant, from Guildford, Surrey, said: “I asked them what they wanted to do with their money, I suggested they could use it to go on a day out, or go to a toy shop.

“But I was amazed when they said they wanted to instead send present to children in Africa.”

Michelle told her generous kids it might be difficult to send presents to Africa, but told them there were lot of people in the UK who were also in need too.

Charlie and Molly then decided to gift their money to a local children’s hospice – Shooting Star Children’s Hospices – to provide presents for the kids there.

Michelle said: “The idea to donate came totally from them, that’s the nicest thing about it.

“I very much told them both it’s your money, you can do what you like with it, when they suggested this I was blown away.

“It’s such a nice gesture – a lot of adults let alone kids wouldn’t even think of doing that.”

Michelle, 36, with her husband Alex, 39 and their children Charlie, 7 and Molly, 4. (Pix via SWNS)

Michelle is taking Charlie and Molly to the shops on Sunday along with a wish list of gifts they have been sent by the hospice – including Lego, lava lamps, musical toys, and kids smart watches.

The family will then drop off the presents to one of the nurses at the hospice – just in time for Christmas!

Michelle said: “Every day the kids have been asking when we can go shopping and what they can get.”

Dad Alex thought Charlie and Molly’s idea was so touching he decided to set up a GoFundMe page – which has raised more than £500 so far – to give all the children in the hospice their dream Christmas presents.

Michelle said: “They are really really generous kids, we try to remind them how privileged they are so it has been so lovely to see.”

You can donate to their fundraising efforts here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/shooting-stars-childrens-hospice-guildford.