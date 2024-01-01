Three children were left overjoyed after receiving ‘the best Christmas present in the world’ – bionic arms.

Zoey Hampton-Pigeon , 8, Finn Jarvis, 11 and Ettie Baker, eight, were given their new ‘life-changing’ Hero Arms yesterday (12 December) – thanks to The Big Hero 3 campaign.

The campaign, launched by mother Sarah Lockey, helps families of children with missing limbs to fundraise for bionic arms.

Ettie’s Mum, Alyse, said her daughter ‘screamed’ when she found out about her new Hero Arm – which she would get just in time for Christmas.

Colette Baker, Finley Jarvis and Zoey Pidgeon-Hampton with their new Open Bionics arms. (Pix via SWNS)

Alyse said: “Ettie has always shown so much love for her difference and loves celebrating differences.

“However, as she is getting older, she is becoming increasingly aware of just how different she is.

“She’s becoming more conscious of the stares when out and is sometimes frustrated that she can’t do things the same as everyone else – so having the opportunity to receive a Hero Arm is life-changing for Ettie in so many ways.

“For Ettie, she’s excited about being able to do things like handstands, ride her bike without an adaption and tying her shoes.

“As parents we are excited about these things too, but also all the other ways the Hero Arm will change Ettie’s life.

“We see how strong she is when asked about her limb difference on an almost daily basis and we know it will help her feel more confident so she can continue to embrace her perfectly imperfect self.

“We are absolutely over the moon to be working together with two other children and are really hoping to see them all receive this life changing arm.”

The Open Bionics Foundation, which provides financial support to people who need multi-grip upper limb prosthetics, The Worshipful Company of The Glovers, Foresight Group and an anonymous donor have all contributed £40,000 towards the children’s new bionic arms.

The last £20,000 has been raised by all three families working together.

Zoey’s Dad, Thomas, said his little girl was so excited upon receiving the news that she was ‘jumping up and down squealing’.

He described the ‘life-changing’ opportunity as ‘amazing’.

The family found out about their daughter’s limb difference at her 20-week scan.

Thomas said: “It was a very scary and emotional time not knowing what to expect.

“When Zoey was born she saw several specialists but there are no answers about why this happened to Zoey, it’s just one of those things.”

Now eight-years-old, Thomas says Zoey is a ‘very happy, caring, confident, and adventurous little girl’.

He added: “That being said, Zoey is getting to an age where she is becoming more self-conscious and less happy to accept help.”

Zoey is an active young girl ‘always on the go’ – as she is a member of a gymnastics club, does swimming lessons, and loves trampolining.

Thomas says with her new hero hand Zoey is looking forward to being able to use a skipping rope.

He explained: “Zoey does struggle with some everyday tasks such as tying her laces, using a knife and fork, doing up a zip and carrying a tray.

“A hero arm will make such a massive difference to her independence enabling her to do all these tasks, as well as her beloved skipping, without relying on help from others.”

Sarah Lockey was inspired to set up the campaign, which is now in its fourth run, after her daughter lost her hand to meningitis at just 15 months old.

She said: “It turned my world around and I promised one day I would get Tilly her hand back.

“She now wears two hero arms daily – so I want to support others who are going through the same thing.

“I know first-hand how daunting it is to raise money for prosthetics and how scary it can be – so the campaign helps take some of the stress out of crowdfunding for families.

“It is just incredible for three children to benefit and for their families all to meet and fundraise together.”

Finn Jarvis, who is the third child receiving a hero arm, has been described by his loved ones as ‘the boss of the family’.

Young Finn was born with no hand due to his Mum being involved in a serious car accident whilst carrying him.

Finn’s Dad, Ben, said: “Finn is a happy go lucky boy – he is kind, fearless and extremely switched on.

“He is now 11 and about to attend Brymore academy secondary school – an agricultural school.

“With this opportunity of a Big Hero Arm the possibilities for him to excel are endless.

“Finn has always been encouraged to see things as a challenge when his lack of limb has posed a problem. This he has always embraced and conquered, although at times having to compromise, where others have not had to.

“Finn is so excited to be given this opportunity and to see where and how this is going to change his life.”

Sarah added the campaign is her ‘favourite thing’ to do – and it has been a delight for the children to meet and receive such a life-changing opportunity.

She added: “We are hoping to do another campaign next year if any donors who want to get involved to help are interested.”

For more information, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/big-hero-3-uk-2024-here-we-go-again