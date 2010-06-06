By Leo Black This is the hilarious moment a toddler failed to recognise his dad – after seeing him without his beard for the first time.

Dad Aditya Aggarwal, 36, had had a beard since 2020 so when he shaved it off Arivan Aggarwal, two, didn’t recognise him.

A funny video shows the pair playing peekaboo and Arivan confused to see his dad clean-shaven.

Aditya, a regional operations manager from Surrey, B.C., Canada, said: “I did it just to see my kid’s reaction.

“He was just amazed for a couple of hours then all was OK when mom explained.

“He accepted me after couple of hours due to my voice.”

