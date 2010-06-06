By Fintan McGuinness

Perplexed drivers couldn’t believe their eyes when a “gorilla” began directing traffic.

Lee Chapman donned the costume of the large ape in an attempt to ease traffic on gridlocked roads in Watford, Herts, and cheer up frustrated drivers stuck in their cars.

Roadworks in the area meant temporary traffic lights had to be set up in the area, but motorists began getting aggravated as they caused ‘havoc’ on local roads.

However, what the angry motorists hadn’t been expecting once they’d freed themselves from the traffic was a man in a full-body gorilla costume directing them around the lane closures.

Temporary lights on Hagden Lane in the town were said to have been poorly synchronised – with other lights nearby causing long queues to back up past a nearby junction during the multi-week works.

Although he’s now revealed his identity as the mystery ape, 55-year-old Mr Chapman had initially asked to remain anonymous, quipping that there are so many roadworks in the area that his services would be in such high demand that ‘everyone would want a gorilla’.

Puzzled but sufficiently amused drivers responded to the stunt by cheering as they passed and honking their horns – with some even turning back to get a second view.

Electrician Lee’s wife, full-time carer Sally Chapman, said her husband had donned the gorilla suit to bring some cheer to the miserable drivers stuck in traffic.

The 47-year-old mum-of-two said: “Lee put it on because the traffic was bad and everyone kept beeping at each other and getting angry.

“So he thought he would make it a little more fun and put the gorilla outfit on – everyone loved it.

“Cars where honking their horns and people were turning around to come through the lights again to video him.

“People walking were taking videos and selfies with him… It definitely cheered up the day.”

One local who witnessed the bizarre scene commented that it’s ‘not every day you get a gorilla in Watford’.

