The public’s top picks to replace This Morning host Holly Willoughby include Alison Hammond, Amanda Holden – and Piers Morgan.

Other appealing options include Ben Shepherd, who is among the bookies’ favourites, and fellow ITV presenter Rylan Clarke, a poll of 2,010 adults found.

It comes after a tumultuous period for the ITV daytime show, following Holly’s decision to step aside amid an alleged kidnap plot.

Just 4% of respondents said Holly’s departure would make them less likely to watch, while 17% said they will probably watch more.

In fact, 26% said they were glad she left.

More people felt Holly leaving as a presenter was good for the show as opposed to bad (29% to 20%).