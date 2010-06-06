By Jake Meeus-Jones

Meet the couple who quit the rat race to live off-grid in a shed and now live mortgage-free with their own supply of water, gas and electric.

Lia, 27, and Trevor, 31, left home behind in Phoenix, Arizona, US, and moved 3,680 miles to rural Alaska last year.

After buying a plot of land for $35k, they had a custom $18k shed built and a well dug for their water supply.

They get their electricity from solar panels, use a propane tank for their gas – which they only have to fill twice a year – and prepare and can food.