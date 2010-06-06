By Elizabeth Hunter

This adorable video shows a toddler at the top of a Ferris wheel excitedly addressing onlookers below by shouting “hullo doon there.”

Three-year-old Grace has gone viral over the comments she made on the Christmas market attraction in a strong Scottish drawl.

Her flawless delivery drew comparisons to classic Scottish TV characters Isa Drennan and Christine O’Neal.

Justene Farrell and her husband took daughter Grace to the Glasgow Christmas markets in George Square earlier this week to get into the festive spirit.

The Ayrshire-based family decided to take a ride on the market’s Ferris wheel – and when Grace began to sing a Christmas song, Justene whipped out her phone to capture the moment.

But as Grace began to sing, she noticed the crowds of people below – and began to shout “hello doon there,” in her strong and distinctive Scottish accent.

Mum Justene decided to share the video on TikTok that night – and woke up to nearly 40,000 likes and comments on the cute clip.

“I was looking through pictures I’d taken from the Christmas market and saw the video again – I thought it was quite funny!” she said.

“I posted it at night, and then the next morning, I woke up with so many notifications – I couldn’t believe how many people had seen it!”

“But that’s just what Grace is like every day – that’s her usual self!”

Comments on the viral video drew many comparisons to classic Scottish TV characters, including the outspoken Isa Drennan from Still Game, and no-nonsense neighbour Christine from Two Doors Down.

One commenter called Grace “a pure Scots wee girl,” while another claimed that she “cannae get more Scottish than that.”

Justene is thrilled that Grace’s video has been able to spread some festive cheer – and the family have enjoyed a laugh at the comments online.

“The comments comparing her to Isa from Still Game or Christine from Two Doors Down are our favourites,” said Justene.

“We watch them in our house a lot, so we found those ones funny!

“It’s nice that everyone’s been enjoying the video and we’ve been able to spread a little bit of joy.”

