A British aid worker held by the Taliban for five months has shed light on his horror ordeal – revealing he walked up to 12 miles a day in his cell to stay sane.

Ex-paratrooper Ian Purchase, 50, was arrested in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in May on suspicion of breaking local laws.

He says he was then chucked in solitary confinement until his release in October, where he was “beaten and whipped”.

But Ian says the mental anguish was tougher – not knowing what the next hour, let alone day, would hold.

He says he desperately clung to a routine to preserve his mental health and,