Sisters both needed leg amputations after being born with the same rare condition – despite one-in-a-BILLION odds.

Mum-of-three Tatum Chirpich, 41, was shocked when her daughter Kennedy, nine, was born with a leg deformity.

The condition, fibular hemimelia, led to her right leg being amputated aged 16 months – but the tot quickly learnt to walk on a prosthetic limb.

Doctors told Tatum the condition was not hereditary and the chances of a second child having the same would be “like being struck by lightning twice”.

So, she and husband Jeff Chirpich, 47, a truck driver, were gobsmacked when their second daughter,