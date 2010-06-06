A hilarious video shows a confused border collie trying to herd a statue – of a sheep.

Daisy, a two-year-old sheep dog in training, was on a walk with her owner Paul Flynn, 60, when she spotted a 25ft light-up sculpture.

Paul was left in hysterics when she started barking at the fake sheep, which has been installed as part of Durham’s Lumiere light festival.

The funny footage shows Daisy appearing confused and barking at the statue and trying to round it up as she would a normal sheep.

Paul said: “She’s a really fun dog who always has a little bit of a play.