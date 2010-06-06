A selfless ten-year-old quad amputee feels ‘on top of the world’ after raising over £12,000 for other disabled kids – by scaling a 656ft mountain.

Luke Mortimer felt “very proud” to summit Embsay Crag, in North Yorks., dubbed his ‘Everest’, so he could “return the favour” to charities that had helped him.

The kind-hearted youngster was just seven years old when he contracted the severe bacterial infections meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia.

Although he survived the deadly illnesses, he lost all his limbs and needed 23 painful surgeries over a ten-week period to replace missing skin and address his wounds.

Luke’s family later relocated to a bungalow in Embsay,